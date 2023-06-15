European elections 2024: Parliament proposes more seats for nine EU countries

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The European Parliament has adopted the proposal on its composition seeking to increase the number of seats by 11, to a total of 716, ahead of the European elections in June 2024.

Reflecting demographic changes in the EU since the 2019 elections, the report approved on Thursday asks for additional seats to be allocated as follows:

Spain +2 [61]

Netherlands +2 [31]

Austria +1 [20]

Denmark +1 [15]

Finland +1 [15]

Slovakia +1 [15]

Ireland +1 [14]

Slovenia +1 [9]

Latvia +1 [9]

Parliament’s composition is assessed before each election, in line with the principles set out in the Treaties (i.e. a maximum of 750 MEPs plus the President, no less than 6 and no more than 96 seats for any EU country, and the “degressive proportionality” principle), and based on the most recent population figures.

MEPs want to keep a reserve of 28 seats for members elected in a future Union-wide constituency, in line with Parliament’s proposal on the EU electoral law, which is awaiting progress in the Council. They warn that any further delay in the Council’s work on this reform would run against the principle of sincere cooperation, since the Council’s decision is expected to have an impact on the elections of the European Parliament and may also affect its composition.

The proposal for a European Council Decision was adopted with 316 votes for, 169 against, and 67 abstentions. The resolution accompanying the proposal was approved with 312 in favour, 201 against, and 44 abstentions.

It is now up to the European Council to adopt a decision by unanimity, which would then require Parliament’s consent. MEPs underline the need to proceed swiftly, in order to give member states the time to make the necessary changes ahead of next year’s ballots, so it asks to be immediately informed if the European Council intends to deviate from the submitted proposal.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first