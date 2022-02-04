European oil facilities hit by cyber-attacks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Multiple oil transport and storage companies across Europe are dealing with cyber-attacks.

IT systems have been disrupted at Oiltanking in Germany, SEA-Invest in Belgium and Evos in the Netherlands.

In total dozens of terminals with oil storage and transport around the world have been affected, with firms reporting that the attacks occurred over the weekend.

But experts caution against assuming this is a co-ordinated attack.

The BBC understands that all three companies’ IT systems went down or were severely disrupted.

Belgian prosecutors say they are investigating the cyber-attack that’s affected SEA-Invest terminals including the company’s largest in Antwerp, called SEA-Tank.

A spokeswoman for the company said they were hit on Sunday with every port they run in Europe and Africa affected.

PHOTO – Courtesy of Oiltanking GmbH

