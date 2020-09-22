European Parliament approves plans for coronavirus testing centre

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament’s Committee on Budgets has approved plans for a coronavirus testing facility for MEPs and staff.

A request was made by the Parliament’s President David Sassoli for €990,000 to be redirected for the centre. The money was previously allocated for EP staff missions and travel.

Test results are expected to be available within 24 hours.

“If need be, it can also be shortened upon request, so that it will be available within 12 hours,” the Parliament’s Director General for Personnel Kristian Knudsen said.

