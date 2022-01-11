UPDATE – European Parliament President David Sassoli has died

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15 am on Jan. 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalised, Cuillo added.
Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a “serious complication” related to his immune system, his office had said on Monday.
European Parliament First VP and candidate for the post of European Parliament President, in a tweet, said that Europe has lost a leader and democracy had lost a champion.
Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Evarist Bartolo, paid tribute to Sassoli.