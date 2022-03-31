European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to visit Kyiv

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be visiting Kyiv in the coming hours. Metsola announced this on Facebook.
In her post, Metsola said that she will be conveying a message of support and hope on behalf of the European Parliament.
Metsola was clear in her message of support and also in her condemnation to Russia’s invasion when she addressed Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada on March 24th.
“We must be clear: What is happening in Mariupol and across Ukraine are war crimes. Those responsible – all those responsible – must be held to account. Our International Criminal Court must have the support it needs to fulfil its role.”
CDE News
Photo – Facebook Roberta Metsola