European Parliament to debate Russia invasion of Ukraine today, EPP labels Putin a ‘war criminal’

MEPs will later today debate with Council and Commission Presidents Michel and von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy chief Borrell Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and vote a related resolution.

The debate will take place from 12.30 to 14.30, and the announcement of the final vote on the draft resolution is scheduled for 16.45.

Flags of the EU 🇪🇺 and Ukraine 🇺🇦 are flying outside the @Europarl_EN building in Brussels.



Tomorrow, extraordinary Plenary debate with @eucopresident @CharlesMichel, President of @EU_Commission @vonderleyen, and HRVP @JosepBorrelF starts at 12:30. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/A3O9hRE2XN — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 28, 2022

Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (comprising President Roberta Metsola and the leaders of Parliament’s political groups) decided on Thursday 24 February to hold an extraordinary plenary session in Brussels to assess the situation in Ukraine.

In a statement, they condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and called the invasion unjustified and illegal.

In a post on Twitter, the largest grouping in Parliament, the EPP Group, labeled Vladimir Putin as a ‘war criminal’.

Russian invasion of Ukraine is an international crime.



The @EPPGroup and the European Parliament support severe #sanctions that will ensure the Kremlin will be held accountable for its actions.



We #StandWithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/r30trLcq6f — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) February 24, 2022

The Socialists asked the European Council to support using the Temporary Protection Directive to help refugees arriving in the EU. Solidarity and unity are the only way forward, they said in a tweet.

Last week, they were neighbours. Today, they are refugees. Over half a million people have fled Ukraine so far.



This week @EUCouncil must support using the Temporary Protection Directive to help refugees arriving in the EU. Solidarity and unity are the only way forward. pic.twitter.com/WIFFtrD74M — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) February 28, 2022

