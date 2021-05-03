European Parliament to ‘open its virtual doors’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU institutions will open their ‘virtual’ doors to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May. People across the EU and beyond will be able to find out more about the European Union and what it does.

Across the week, you can learn all about the EP and the Conference on the Future of Europe, through interviews with the Conference’s Executive Board Members, committee chairs and members of the Parliament.

Visit the Europe Day portal to find out more about the Parliament, Commission and the other EU institutions, as well as Europe Day activities taking place in the EU and worldwide. Hover over a country on the portal’s interactive map to find out what is going on close to you.

Pay a virtual visit to the European Parliament, the Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters, and other EU institutions. An interactive online space allows visitors to play games, watch videos and test their EU general knowledge, as well as what they know about issues like a green and digital Europe. With one click, users can join online debates on EU topics and explore online events.

