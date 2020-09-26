Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO)

Europe’s Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations head in wrong direction: WHO

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rates of COVID-19 infections and hospital bed occupancy are rising in Europe, where authorities need to work to halt spread ahead of the influenza season, a top World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday.

“Europe has a lot of work to do to stabilise the situation and bring transmission under control,” Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergency expert told a press conference. “Overall within that very large region we are seeing a worrying increase in disease.”

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, said: “We are at the end of September and we haven’t even started our flu season yet, so what we are worried about is the possibility that these trends are going in the wrong direction”.

Earlier admissions to hospital and the use of the steroid dexamethasone were saving lives, she said, adding: “We want to avoid any national lockdowns that were happening in the beginning.”

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: