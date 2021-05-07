Reading Time: < 1 minute

Destiny Chukunyere left Malta for Amsterdam where she will be representing Malta at the 65th Eurovision Song

Contest 2021 in Rotterdam with the song ‘Je Me Casse’ (‘I’m Out Of Here’).

Destiny continues to be the favourite singer to win this year’s final from various odds and bookmaking sites.

The rehearsals for Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam have started today, when the first half of Semi-final 1 had their first rehearsals on the Eurovision stage today. Destiny will be performing her rehearsals on Sunday.

At just 18 years of age, Destiny is a household name in the Maltese Islands. In 2015 she won the Junior Eurovision Song contest with her interpretation of the song ’Not My Soul’. Two years later she participated in Britian’s Got Talent and finished in the 6th place during the second semi-final.

She won the second season of the Maltese edition of the X factor and was selected to be the Maltese ambassador for Eurovision 2020 with the song ‘All of My Love’. However, this edition was cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Malta’s National Airline, Air Malta, assisted Destiny with her travel arrangements and wished her and her team the very best of luck during this adventure.