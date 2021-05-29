Reading Time: < 1 minute

Speaking to The Irish Sun, Ireland’s Head of Delegation Micheal Kealy shared his dream for public involvement but stressed the broadcaster’s financial difficulties.

THE head of the RTE Eurovision delegation has claimed the station is a “small chronically underfunded broadcaster” which faces an uphill struggle competing with 40 other countries.

“Other countries are able to invest significantly more money and resources in their selection processes, staging and support teams than a small chronically underfunded broadcaster like RTE, that’s unfortunately a fact of life we can’t ignore.”

Describing Ireland being last in the semi-final for the second year in a row as “disappointing”, the RTE boss said we needed to splash the cash like rivals.

The Irish Sun