Italy has won the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. Soon after the result was out, the EBU released the results of the semi-finals.

Malta’s Destiny came out on top of semi-final one. Meanwhile Croatia’s Albina finished unlucky eleventh and just missed out on a qualification place.Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears came out on top of semi-final one. Meanwhile Denmark’s Fyr Og Flamme finished unlucky eleventh and just missed out on a qualification place.

Eurovision 2021 Semi-Final 1 Results

Malta: Destiny – “Je Me Casse” (325 points) Ukraine: Go_A – “Shum” (267 points) Russia: Manizha – “Russian Woman” (225 points) Lithuania: The Roop – “Discoteque” (203 points) Israel: Eden Alene – “Set Me Free” (192 points) Cyprus: Elena Tsagrinou – “El Diablo” (170 points) Sweden: Tusse – “Voices” (142 points) Azerbaijan: Efendi – “Mata Hari” (138 points) Belgium: Hooverphonic – “The Wrong Place” (117 points) Norway: TIX – “Fallen Angel” (115 points) Croatia: Albina – “Tick Tock” (110 points) Romania: Roxen – “Amnesia” (85 points) Slovenia: Ana Soklic – “Amen” (44 points) Australia: Montaigne – “Technicolour” (28 points) North Macedonia: Vasil – “Here I Stand” (23 points) Ireland: Lesley Roy – “Maps” (20 points)

Eurovision 2021 semi-final one split results

Televote Jury 1. Ukraine (164 points) Malta (174 points) 2. Malta (151 points) Russia (117 points) 3. Lithuania (137 points) Ukraine (103 points) 4. Russia (108 points) Israel (99 points) 5. Israel (93 points) Cyprus (92 points) 6. Azerbaijan (91 points) Sweden (91 points) 7. Cyprus (78 points) Belgium (70 points) 8. Norway (77 points) Lithuania (66 points) 9. Croatia (53 points) Romania (58 points) 10. Sweden (51 points) Croatia (57 points) 11. Belgium (47 points) Azerbaijan (47 points) 12. Romania (27 points) Norway (38 points) 13. North Macedonia (11 points) Slovenia (36 points) 14. Slovenia (8 points) Australia (26 points) 15. Ireland (4 points) Ireland (16 points) 16. Australia (2 points) North Macedonia (12 points)

The rankings below reveal the combined and split-results for semi-final two.

Eurovision 2021 Semi-Final 2 Results

Switzerland: Gjon’s Tears – “Tout l’Univers” (291 points) Iceland: Daði & Gagnamagnið – “10 Years” (288 points) Bulgaria: VICTORIA – “Growing Up Is Getting Old” (250 points) Portugal: The Black Mamba – “Love Is On My Side” (239 points) Finland: Blind Channel – “Dark Side” (234 points) Greece: Stefania – “Last Dance” (184 points) Moldova: Natalia Gordienko – “Sugar” (179 points) Serbia: Hurricane – “Loco Loco” (124 points) San Marino: Senhit (feat. Flo Rida) – “Adrenalina” (118 points) Albania: Anxhela Peristeri – “Karma” (112 points) Denmark: Fyr Og Flamme – “Øve os på hinanden” (89 points) Austria: Vincent Bueno – “Amen” (66 points) Estonia: Uku Suviste – “The Lucky One” (58 points) Poland: Rafał – “The Ride” (35 points) Czech Republic: Benny Cristo – “Omaga” (23 points) Georgia: Tornike Kipiani – “You” (16 points) Latvia: Samanta Tīna – “The Moon Is Rising” (14 points)

Eurovision 2021 semi-final two split results

Televote Jury 1. Finland (150 points) Switzerland (156 points) 2. Iceland (148 points) Bulgaria (149 points) 3. Switzerland (135 points) Iceland (140 points) 4. Moldova (123 points) Portugal (128 points) 5. Portugal (111 points) Greece (104 points) 6. Bulgaria (101 points) Finland (84 points) 7. Denmark (80 points) San Marino (76 points) 8. Greece (80 points) Albania (74 points) 9. Serbia (68 points) Serbia (56 points) 10. San Marino (42 points) Moldova (56 points) 11. Albania (38 points) Austria (53 points) 12. Estonia (29 points) Estonia (29 points) 13. Poland (17 points) Czech Republic (23 points) 14. Georgia (15 points) Poland (18 points) 15. Austria (13 points) Denmark (9 points) 16. Latvia (10 points) Latvia (4 points) 17. Czech Republic (0 points) Georgia (1 point)