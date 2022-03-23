Eurovision winners Maneskin cancel shows in Moscow to ‘stand for what’s right’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian rock band Maneskin has cancelled its shows in Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Eurovision winners are about to go on tour for the first time in two years but have announced its concerts in the Russian capital would not be taking place as they have to “stand for what’s right”.

“Well I think with this situation it’s, of course, like a very tough situation,” said bassist Victoria De Angelis.

“So I think it’s right to stand up with the Ukraine and show like respect to that.”