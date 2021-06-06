Eurovision winners Måneskin drop their manager

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Now that the world has its eyes on them, any move by Eurovision winners Måneskin ends up under the magnifying glass, scrutinized by fans and the social media court.

The latest development took place today, when their manager Marta Donà announced the end of the working relationship with the Roman rock band. The farewell evidently was not shared, given the bitterness of the message posted on the social media: «We spent 4 unforgettable years full of dreams to be fulfilled and of completed projects. I have brought you this far. From now on you have decided to continue without me. My heart is broken but I wish you the best in life, guys, ”wrote Donà.

Marta Donà followed the group of Roman boys since their debut at X Factor, four years since and has therefore been part of all the most important stages of the band. From the first musical successes, passing from the victory in Sanremo 2021 to the resounding success at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Corriere Della Sera