Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) – The European Union has absolutely no need for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 and will be able to reach immunity by July 14 with available European production, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told TF1 television on Sunday.

Breton repeated a previous comment that the EU Union should help Russia with production of the jab if needed but priority should be given to the Europeans, he said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)

Like this: Like Loading...