BRUSSELS, Feb 6 (Reuters) – The European Union has made progress in its talks with the UK on the Northern Ireland protocol but difficulties remain, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday.

“We reestablished trust in the relationship with the UK (…) the greater the safeguards we get, the more flexibility the EU can offer”, he said during a press conference.

