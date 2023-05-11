EU’s Vestager says ‘all options on the table’ after Lufthansa/SAS rulings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, (Reuters) – The European Union’s top competition official said “all options” were on the table but did not indicate what her next steps could be after Lufthansa and SAS suffered a setback in Europe’s second-highest court.

The court sided with Ryanair in annulling the EU’s decision clearing the German government’s 6-billion-euro ($6.6 billion) rescue package for Lufthansa. The court also ruled in Ryanair’s favour against pandemic state aid for SAS.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she was analysing the rulings as a matter of urgency, aware of the uncertainty on the market.

“While it is too early to give any indication as to what the appropriate course of action may be, at this stage all options are on the table,” Vestager said in a statement.

“There is no immediate and direct link between today’s judgments and the ongoing work on the future restructuring of SAS.”

