Nov 26 (Reuters) – The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Lithuania and Latvia on Sunday amid a migrant crisis which the EU blames on Belarus, according to a statement.

They will hold news conferences in Vilnius and Riga, the EU statement said.

Photo – The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. EC Audiovisual Service