EU’s von der Leyen gets Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrated her first Covid-19 shot on Thursday by posting a picture on Twitter of herself receiving the PFizer/BioNTech vaccine.

In a post on her Twitter she said: “After we passed 100 million vaccinations in the EU, I’m very glad I got my first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine today.

“Vaccinations will further gather pace, as deliveries are accelerating in the EU. The swifter we vaccinate, the sooner we can control the pandemic.”





The news comes after she announced yesterday the bloc’s plans to negotiate a new contract extension for the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer BioNTech stressing that the EU had to go with companies that had shown their value in the pandemic.

“We need to focus on technologies that have proven their worth,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

