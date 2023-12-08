Eva Kaili tried to invite EU Parliament chief Roberta Metsola to Qatar World Cup

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Leaked documents from the so-called Qatargate investigation, seen by POLITICO, shed new light on the activities of Eva Kaili.

Kailli is involved in the biggest corruption scandal to hit the EU institutions in decades.

She denies the allegations that she was part of a plot to take money and gifts in exchange for doing the bidding of Qatar and other foreign governments, and is fighting to clear her name.

She told police after her arrest that she had merely wanted to “open a dialogue” between the EU and the Gulf state as she was very involved in “parliamentary diplomacy.”

She offered invitations to the World Cup to the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, the documents show.

“My dear President! Hope you are well. I have to pass you an invitation for the World Cup, you or your husband and boys might be interested,” Kaili wrote on November 12, according to WhatsApp messages included in the documents from the police investigation seen by POLITICO.

It isn’t clear where the invitation came from. Kaili deleted all of her subsequent 12 messages to Metsola in the exchange, except for one: “The rest I disagree too but I believe they will digest if we get the visa,” she writes, intriguingly.

It is not clear what this message refers to. What is known is that Qatar had been negotiating a visa-free travel deal with the EU and securing this agreement was one of Doha’s top priorities in Brussels, according to the leaked documents seen by POLITICO.

The visa deal received a green light in the Parliament’s civil liberties committee in December 2022, but a final vote on the plan has been put on hold since the scandal erupted.

Kaili told the police that deleting her messages was nothing but her usual practice. A spokesperson for Metsola said the Parliament president did not read the messages before Kaili deleted them.

Kaili did not reply to a request for comment for this story. She has previously said she is innocent of the preliminary charges against her and has never received money from Qatar or other foreign governments as has been alleged. Kaili is fighting to clear her name and has launched a legal challenge against the so-called Qatargate investigation.

The spokesperson for Metsola said “she never responded to the informal message sent by Kaili” inviting her to the World Cup, as “any requests for her presence at official events should be sent to her via official channels.”

The spokesperson continued: “The President did not accept any tickets to the World Cup in Qatar. She is on record as having refused to travel to the Qatar World Cup due to concerns with human rights in Qatar.”

Kaili also offered World Cup invitations to Alessandro Chiocchetti, Metsola’s head of cabinet at the time. He wrote back two days after Kaili’s offer to the president. “For the World Cup it is unlikely that I can make it,” he said. “But I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

A European Parliament spokesperson confirmed that Chiocchetti’s comment was “a courtesy reply declining an invitation to attend the World Cup.”

Qatar has not responded to POLITICO’s repeated requests for comment on the corruption allegations. The Qatari government has previously denied the claims.

