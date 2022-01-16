Everton sack manager Benitez

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) -Everton sacked manager Rafa Benitez on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat at Norwich City which left the Merseyside club six points above the Premier League relegation zone in 16th place, after 19 matches.

Appointed six months ago, the former Liverpool manager was a controversial choice for Everton supporters and after a promising start to the season his side slid down the table.

“Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect,” Everton said in a statement . “An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.”

The pressure began to mount on Benitez after a 4-1 humbling by his former club at the start of December as Everton suffered their heaviest home Merseyside derby league defeat in 39 years.

Everton’s Director of football Marcel Brands left his role after being confronted by supporters as he left the director’s box following that loss and there have been reports of conflicts elsewhere in the club.

Photo EPA-EFE/Peter Powell