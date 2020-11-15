Every good gift and every perfect gift comes from above – Kaka on the birth of his daughter Esther

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Riccardo… also known as Kaka thanked God reaffirmed his believe in God and Jesus in a post he shared on his social media where he presented his family, including his new born Esther.

“Every good gift and every perfect gift comes from above, coming down from the Father of lights, who does not change like shifting shadows ”, the player said, quoting from the bible Chronicles 16:11-12.

Born on October 8 Esther was also given the AC Milan shirt as the Italian club wasted no time in making sure that her allegiances are sealed, having sent a shirt over to Brazil with her name on the back.

