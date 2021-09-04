Ewropej: The EU still feels far away and complicated

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The EU still feels far away and complicated for citizens, companies, and even for political parties and government sometimes, MEP Abir Al-Sahlani said.

The Renew MEP said that she wishes to point the many ways in which the EU has an impact on everyday life by showing people that their views matter.

She was speaking ahead of the conference on the Future of Europe, a citizen-led series of debates and discussions that will enable people from across Europe to share their ideas.

Al-Sahlani said she will focus on the rule of law, fundamental rights and migration.

“From the start our political family has set out to give European citizens a direct say on the Europe they want,” she said. “So naturally, we want to listen to all the input our voters and supporters are giving us, and in the end their priorities will be our priorities. Let’s not forget this Conference is meant to be a unique and ground-breaking exercise in continental participative democracy,” Al- Sahlani added.

The Future of Europe conference is the first time that the EU institutions have started a process that involved citizens from the start in this way, Al-Sahlani said.

“In order for the EU to have a bright future, we must make sure that the EU is working for everyone, and everyone means all 500 million of us living across Europe,” she added.

The Conference will be a success to Al-Sahlani if the European Parliament communicates in an open and accessible manner with citizens to achieve a real debate about the EU.

The European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission have committed to listen to Europeans and to follow up following the Conference, within their sphere of competences, on the recommendations made.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

