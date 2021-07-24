Ewropej: We can overcome the challenges our country faces together

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by David Casa, Maltese MEP

“There was a lot on my agenda during the past week as Parliament held the Plenary Session in Strasbourg,” MEP David Casa told this journal.

Speaking ahead a meeting of the Bureau’s Working Party on Information and Communication Policy, the Maltese MEP said he was looking forward to discuss the way forward for a number of EP initiatives such as Ekoskola, post the Covid-19 pandemic just before the Parliament’s lifts for the official summer break.

“Every Plenary Session’s agenda is full of meetings in relation to my role as a Member of the Bureau, with various decisions taken at a Bureau level, as well as the monthly meeting of the College of Quaestors. During this Plenary Session, I also had the opportunity to address the online event in Malta themed ‘Trust in Malta’, also addressed by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech,” he added.

During his address at the Nationalist party conference, Casa said it doesn’t matter who you are, what you do or who you support, we should forgt our differences and unite behind the Maltese flag.

“Together, we can fix the damage done to the flag, we can overcome the challenges that our country faces and together we can start a new page for our country,” he said.

David Casa said trust in politicians is based on trust between politicians and the people they represent: “We need to look at the damage that was done to our country and look to those who were responsible for it.” In Malta, people argue about different things, but they always come together in support of their country, he said

“People like Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela put their personal interests before that of the country and we cannot sweep this problem under the carpet,” he said. This is not a fight between Nationalist supporters and Labour supporters, but a fight between what is right and what is wrong, the MEP added.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej.

