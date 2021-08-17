Ex-inmate is victim of ‘character assassination’/ Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 17 August

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 0840- Newspaper review

The Times of Malta leads with the chaos in Afghanistan as the Taliban took over.

The Independent gives frontpage coverage to a police investigation into racism on the football pitch

In-Nazzjon says that the government did not consult anyone on the Marasascala marina proposal, adding that the local council voted against the project

L-Orizzont says that there was a rise in tourism to Gozo during the Santa Marija break.

The Times of Malta also reports that an ex-inmate who exposed dire conditions in Corradino Correctional Facility said that a leaked audio clip of him shouting inside the prison was an attempt to discredit him.

The Independent says that a 16-year-old girl is applying for asylum after admitting to using a stolen passport to flee persecution

In-Nazzjon’s secondary front page story reports that notaries put forward their proposals for reform way back in 2016.

L-Orizzont says that there was a decrease in thefts from the beach but that cases still take place

Morning Briefing

Marsascala local council votes to oppose yacht marina proposal The Marsascala local council is opposing the construction of a yacht marina in the locality’s bay and has called on Transport Malta to retract its call for proposals.

In an extraordinary council meeting held yesterday evening, the Labour-led council voted on a motion opposing TM’s call for proposals to turn the bay, where over 500 boats are currently berthed, into a marina. It also condemned the authority’s issuing of a call for proposals without first consulting with the local council and the community.

Half of army soldiers still awaiting justice Almost half the members of the Armed Forces of Malta are still awaiting redress about injustices they claim to have suffered over the years despite the conclusion of a grievance procedure more than three years ago, The Times of Malta reports.

Sources told the paper some 700 officers and other ranks had been interviewed by the Board of Injustices set up by the government in 2017 and chaired by Col. Alexander Dalli, now the prisons director.