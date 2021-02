Reading Time: < 1 minute

(ANSA) – GENOA, FEB 25 – A 96-year-old woman who died in Genoa in December left 25 million euros to charity, sources told ANSA Thursday.

Former Italian literature teacher Marisa Cavanna died on December 9. She left the money to some 16 charitable bodies, many of them local, including the northwestern city’s Gaslini children’s hospital. (ANSA).

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...