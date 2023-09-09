Ex-Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, 83, to seek re-election

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, says she will seek re-election next November.

Mrs Pelosi, 83, was first elected to her San Francisco district in 1987, before serving two terms as speaker between 2007-2011 and 2019-2023.

She led House Democrats for two decades before standing down as leader after Republicans won last year’s election.

Her decision to run again is sure to reignite debate about the age of US political leaders.

KEY QUOTE

“Now more than ever our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote,” Pelosi said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CONTEXT

Pelosi, a Democrat who twice served as House speaker, is the first woman to hold the position that is second in line for the presidency if the president is incapacitated.

Following the 2022 congressional elections, Pelosi announced she would no longer seek a Democratic Party leadership position in the House, while continuing to serve as a representative.

Her strong campaign fundraising abilities that also benefit fellow Democrats are well-known in Washington political circles.

Pelosi was first elected to the House in 1987.

