Ex-Vatican envoy to France gets eight-month suspended sentence for sexual harassment

Reading Time: < 1 minute
PARIS (Reuters) – A French court has found former Vatican ambassador to France Luigi Ventura guilty of sexual harassment against five men in 2018 and 2019 and given him an eight-month suspended sentence, AFP reported on its Twitter feed on Wednesday.
Prosecutors had opened an investigation after a junior official at Paris City Hall accused the papal nuncio, then 74, of molestation in January 2019, and city authorities filed a complaint. Other men later came forward with similar allegations.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
17th December 2020
Morning Briefing
Book Council Chairman refuses to resign after social media spat
Malta Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri has refused call by his Education Ministry seniors to resign following a foul-mouthed exchange on social media with...
17th December 2020
PARIS (Reuters) - A French court has found former Vatican ambassador to France Luigi Ventura guilty of sexual harassment against five men in 2018 and 2019 and given him an eight-month suspended sentence, AFP reported on its Twitter feed on Wednesday...
17th December 2020
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will impose a hard lockdown over Christmas and the New Year to limit the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.
Shopping malls will close starting Thursday, and other stores, with th...
17th December 2020
Malta International Airport today officially set the ball rolling in relation to its multi-million investment in a new apron - Apron X - with the publication of a call for tenders for the development of a new aircraft parking area and supporting fac...
17th December 2020
Italy's postal police on Wednesday arrested 15 people as part of a huge operation to bust several paedophilia rings.
The networks were allegedly made up hundreds of people who exchanged photos and videos of child pornography via chat services su...
17th December 2020
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 on Dec. 27, with priority given to the elderly in care homes, Berlin city government said on Wednesday.
The announcement came as Germany registered its highest ...
16th December 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Stay informed daily with
http://www.cde.news
, for local perspective with a global outlook.
epa08885188 Polish scouts during the ceremony of handing over t...
16th December 2020
Aerial views of the Christmas decoration in Aristotelous Square in the centre of Thessaloniki, northern Greece.
Via EPA-EFE/NIKOS ARVANITIDIS
16th December 2020
Germany's private sector showed resilience in December as manufacturing picked up steam and services partly recovered ahead of a stricter lockdown to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Chancellor Angela...
16th December 2020
Telecoms equipment maker Nokia's operating margins at its networks business will be zero in 2021, it said on Wednesday in an update on strategy to streamline the Finnish company into four business groups.
The immediate focus of the mobile network...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related