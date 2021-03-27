Exhibits from the Vatican Museums at the Royal Castle in Warsaw

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Various exhibits are on display at a presentation in the Royal Library of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, that exhibits art pieces lent by the Vatican Museums.

The exhibition, which was supposed to be public, is planned to last until 13 June 2021, although it is currently only accessible online, as all museums in Poland are still closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition features seven paintings from the Vatican Museums, that have never before shown in Poland, as well as other exhibits without a particular connection to Pope John Paul II.

Via EPA-EFE/Radek Pietruszka

