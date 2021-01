Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police investigates at the site after an explosive device went off at a Polish supermarket on Paletplein in Tilburg, The Netherlands, 04 January 2021.

The inside of the store was destroyed by the fire that broke out after the explosion. It is the fifth attack on a Polish supermarket in a short time.

A general view of the damage after an explosive device went off at a Polish supermarket on Paletplein in Tilburg.

Via EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR

