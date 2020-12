Reading Time: < 1 minute

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – An explosion took place near Baghdad international airport on Saturday in an area housing Iraqi military compounds, but caused no damage or casualties, security sources said.

The sources said the blast was caused by an unidentified object, and that it was not clear whether it was a projectile or a planted device.

(Reporting by Baghdad newsroom. Writing by John Davison. Editing by Mark Potter)

