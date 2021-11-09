Exports decline in first nine months of the year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Exports have continued to decline during the first nine months of the year, fresh NSO data revealed. During the first nine months of the year, the total trade in goods deficit widened by €430.7 million, when compared to the corresponding period of 2020, reaching €2,324.3 million. Imports increased by €352.8 million while exports decreased by €77.9 million, amounting to €4,599.0 million and €2,274.7 million, respectively.

Higher imports were mainly recorded in Machinery and transport equipment (€204.4 million), Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€49.2 million), and Chemicals (€38.4 million). On the exports side, Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€162.5 million), and Machinery and transport equipment (€65.7 million) accounted for the main declines, partly offset by an increase in Chemicals (€142.6 million).

September data reflects this trend, whereby imports amounted to €489.5 million while exports totalled €196.0 million. This represents an increase of €114.5 million in imports and a decline of €35.9 million in exports, over the same month of the previous year. Goods were imported mainly from the European Union (55.6 per cent) and Asia (17.8 per cent). Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the European Union (42.2 per cent) and Asia (17.1 per cent).

The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from Italy (€125.0 million) and China (€89.9 million), respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to the United Kingdom (€43.0 million), whereas Germany reported the highest decrease

(€74.5 million).