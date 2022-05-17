Express Trailers Leverages Its New Poland Service To Deliver Supplies to Ukraine Border

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Early in January of this year, Express Trailers commenced a new regular weekly groupage service from Poland to Malta, the result of a new cooperation between Express Trailers and Polish logistics company Rohlig Suus.

During the past three months, this new service has already been offering a fast, responsive and reliable commercial line to all those doing business between Malta and Poland but also beyond. In fact, this route has created a network that also connects Slovakia, Hungary and Ukraine to Malta.

As it turned out, the creation of this new logistics route could not have been better timed for a small group of volunteers who a few weeks ago decided to put together a consignment of food and other essentials which needed to be transported to the Polish border where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees are arriving daily.

“Over a month has now passed since the outbreak of this war and hope that this will be just a short-term crisis is starting to fade. In such instances, we are always confronted with the question of what we could do from so far away. Then there are those who stop questioning and decide to act,” said Franco Azzopardi, CEO of Express Trailers.

“We are proud to have been in a position to assist in this delicate operation. We can only feel admiration for all those who never give up but who put themselves at the service of those in need to deliver not only vital supplies but most importantly, hope,” he added.

The initiative was triggered by Charlotte Zammit and a team of volunteers who explained how all the supplies donated by generous private individuals and companies, which included foodstuffs, medical supplies and blankets have now been delivered to the Jesuit Refugee Service in Poland who is overseeing the operation to ensure their distribution.

“We were delighted that Express Trailers could assist our efforts thanks to their temperature-controlled trailers, the reliability of their service and their experience in long-haul deliveries. So many people have come together to make this delivery possible. Our hope now is that this generosity shown by so many people will be of comfort to the Ukrainian refugees,” said Charlotte Zammit.

