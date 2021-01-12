FA Cup Draws: Man Utd to host Liverpool in Round 4

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United have been drawn to host Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. The two sides are currently separated by goal difference at the top of the Premiership and will be facing each other in the Cup a mere seven days after their direct encounter in the league.

The rest of the draw is as follows:

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich City

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Luton Town

Stockport County or West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Leicester City

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

These ties will be played on the weekend starting January 23rd.

On Monday night, the FA also completed draws for the Fifth Round of the FA Cup, resulting as follows

Fulham or Burnley will play Bournemouth or Crawley

Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County or West Ham or Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City

Chorley or Wolves v Southampton or Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal

Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City

Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

Like this: Like Loading...