FA Cup Draws: Man Utd to host Liverpool in Round 4

Manchester United have been drawn to host Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. The two sides are currently separated by goal difference at the top of the Premiership and will be facing each other in the Cup a mere seven days after their direct encounter in the league.
The rest of the draw is as follows:
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich City
Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Luton Town
Stockport County or West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers
Brentford v Leicester City
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
These ties will be played on the weekend starting January 23rd.
On Monday night, the FA also completed draws for the Fifth Round of the FA Cup, resulting as follows
Fulham or Burnley will play Bournemouth or Crawley
Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County or West Ham or Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City
Chorley or Wolves v Southampton or Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal
Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town
Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City
Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool