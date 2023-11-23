FA to stop lighting Wembley arch for humanitarian causes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The English Football Association is to stop lighting the arch at Wembley Stadium in support of humanitarian causes after the controversy that followed its decision not to commemorate the Hamas attack on Israel of 7 October.

Wembley will be illuminated only for sporting and entertainment purposes, after the FA board reflected on its policy. Speaking last month, its chief executive, Mark Bullingham, said he “recognised the hurt” to the Jewish community caused by the decision to leave the arch unlit during England men’s friendly against Australia in the week after the Hamas attack.

