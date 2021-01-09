Fabrizio Soccorsi – Pope Francis’ doctor dies after Covid-19 complications

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fabrizio Soccorsi, Pope Francis’ doctor died. L’Osservatore Romano explained that the 78-year-old was hospitalised at Gemelli for an oncological pathology, but the death occurred following complications at Covid-19. Bergoglio had chosen him as his personal doctor.

Born on February 2, 1942 in Rome, Soccorsi graduated in medicine and surgery at the La Sapienza University in 1968 and, after obtaining the qualification to practice the following year, had carried out a wide activity, both at medical level both at the teaching level, up to the positions of head of the department of Hepatology and director of the Department of liver diseases, digestive system and nutrition and of the internal and specialist medicine department of the San Camillo Forlanini hospital in Rome.

He had taught immunology at the hospital medical school of Rome and the Lazio Region, held refresher courses on liver pathologies at the San Camillo hospital and had held the chair of clinical medicine and pharmacology at the university’s faculty of medicine and surgery Wisdom. He had also developed several collaborations and consultations in the public sector, with over a hundred scientific publications and contributions.

He had also been a consultant to the Health and Hygiene Directorate of the Governorate of the Vatican City State and an expert in the medical consultancy of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

Like this: Like Loading...