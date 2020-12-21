Facebook warns on changes to messaging services in Europe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Facebook announced that starting today, the data privacy and security protections in the 2002 Privacy and Electronic Communications Directive (ePrivacy Directive) will apply to more communications services across the EU.

The laws implementing the ePrivacy Directive will apply to messaging and calling services and limit the ways companies can use messaging and calling data.

People using Facebook messaging and calling services in Europe or interacting with friends and family in Europe may notice some changes to features on Messenger, Instagram and Facebook.

In order to comply with the law, Facebook needed to adjust the way the services work, such as further segregating messaging data from other parts of our infrastructure.

It prioritized core features, like text messaging and video calling, and have made sure the majority of the other features are available. However, some advanced features like polls that require the use of message content to work may be disrupted as Facebook makes changes to align with the new privacy rules.

The ePrivacy Directive also prohibits messaging and calling services from using data to prevent, detect and respond to child abuse material and other forms of harm.

The European Commission and child safety experts have said that the directive does not provide a legal basis for these tools. The safety of the community is paramount, and Facebook are advocating for changes that will allow us to resume our efforts to identify this type of material.

This includes analyzing messaging metadata to identify patterns of abuse — an approach Facebook believe can help keep the community safe while respecting the privacy of people’s message content.

For example, Facebook said it will use metadata to share safety notices, identify potentially harmful accounts and protect children.

Main Photo: File photo by EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Read more via Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...