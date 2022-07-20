FACTBOX-The process to replace UK PM Boris Johnson on Sept. 5

Reading Time: 2 minutes

July 20 (Reuters) – Boris Johnson is stepping down as British prime minister, forcing the ruling Conservative Party to choose a new leader who will be announced on Sept. 5.

Conservative members of parliament control the process of selecting two leadership candidates. Members of the party, around 200,000 people, then select the winner by a postal ballot.

The winner will inherit a parliamentary majority and will become the next prime minister.

The field of potential successors has already been whittled down from 11 candidates to three.

WEDNESDAY JULY 20 – FINAL SELECTION BALLOT

Conservative MPs will cast their votes in the final selection ballot. The two candidates with the most votes will proceed to the next stage. The result is expected at 1500 GMT.

JULY-SEPTEMBER – THE RUN-OFF

The two candidates campaign and hold hustings among party members to win their votes.

SEPT. 5 – NEW PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCED

The party announces who has been elected by members as the new leader. The candidate with the most votes wins.

SEPT. 6 – JOHNSON HEADS TO THE PALACE TO RESIGN

Johnson is expected to leave office on Sept. 6, his spokesman said, adding that he would go to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth.