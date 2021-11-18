Falcone and Borsellino on the new Italian two-euro coin

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy is to pay homage to the anti-Mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino by issuing a new €2 coin in 2022, on the 30th anniversary of their murders.

The commemorative coin has been designed by Valerio De Seta, based on Tony Gentile’s famous photograph of the two judges who were close friends and were killed within months of each other.

Italy will mint a total of three million coins which will have legal tender status and will come into general circulation on 2 January, according to the Italian ministry of economy and finance.

The new coin will carry the writing “Falcone-Borsellino” at the top and under the dates “1992-2022” which commemorate this important anniversary.

