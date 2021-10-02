Fatigued Inter must be at best to get Sassuolo result – Inzaghi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Inter Milan’s tired players will need to produce a top performance to beat Sassuolo, but they should not be concerned by back-to-back draws, coach Simone Inzaghi said on Friday.

The Italian champions were held 2-2 at home to Atalanta in Serie A last weekend, before drawing 0-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“It will not be a simple game, it is our seventh match in 20 days, so there is a bit of physical and mental fatigue,” Inzaghi told a news conference.

“They play very good football and have excellent individual quality. We will need the best Inter to get a result.”

The back-to-back draws left Inzaghi’s side playing catch-up at home and abroad. They are five points behind surprise Group D leaders Sheriff Tiraspol in Europe, and four points adrift of league leaders Napoli ahead of Saturday’s trip to 12th-placed Sassuolo.

“We are in a good place, but we can still improve. We are missing two points from the games against Sampdoria and Atalanta, which we would have deserved, but I am happy,” Inzaghi said.

Reuters