Fear for Jack Nicholson’s wellbeing as friends say actor has become recluse

Jack Nicholson’s close friends are raising the alarm about the legendary actor’s disappearing act from the public eye as he increasingly lives his life as a recluse.
Friends have shared concerns about the actor’s solitary lifestyle, saying they’re worried about the end game.
The three-time Academy Award winner hasn’t been seen out in public in over a year as his pals claim he’s “living like a recluse.”
“He’s made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he’d come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he’s OK,” a source told RadarOnline.
An insider told RadarOnline that the three-time Oscar winner “doesn’t want to face reality anymore and that’s just sad” as he lives alone in his sprawling Los Angeles mansion on a mountain he once referred to as “Bad Boy Hill,” owing to his rowdy neighbours Warren Beatty and the late Marlon Brando.
Nicholson, once a staple in his courtside seats to watch his beloved Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, hasn’t been seen in public in over a year. The last time the 85-year-old was spotted at a game was in October 2021 with his son, Ray — one of his five children.
“Jack’s in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protege, who he’s so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone,” the insider added.
Friends now worry that Nicholson is heading down the same path as his longtime pal Brando, who turned into a recluse in his later years before his death at age 80 in 2004.
“Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colourful life, and Jack’s friends are drawing comparisons,” the source said.
Several insiders intimated that Nicholson could be suffering from dementia, telling the outlet his “mind is gone.”
“Jack and I have been friends for years and he doesn’t leave his house anymore… I think his son and daughter are looking after him now,” a friend said in 2021.
“The Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him. Physically he is fine — but his mind is gone. It’s really sad to see such a super-talented actor, like Jack, go out this way.”
Nicholson, who made his film debut in the 1958 B-movie “The Cry Baby Killer,” last appeared onscreen in a supporting role alongside Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson in 2010’s “How Do You Know.”
After a slow rise, his big breakthrough came with 1969’s “Easy Rider,” which landed him the first of 12 Academy Awards nominations.
Via RadarOnline/ The Times