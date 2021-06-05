Ferrari’s Leclerc claims Azerbaijan GP pole ahead of Mercedes’ Hamilton

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the pole position at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in a qualifying session full of accidents and red flags.

The three-phase session was stopped four times due to accidents, and Leclerc took second place in a row after Monaco, where he took first place after crashing.

Seven-time Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton finished next to the Monegasque in the front row, with Red Bull leader Max Verstappen being third in the starting grid.

(Report by Alan Baldwin in London; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)

Photo – Monaco’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (R) of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas react parc ferme after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. Charles Leclerc took pole position while Lewis Hamilton second. The 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will take place on 06 June. EPA-EFE/Maxim Shemetov / POOL