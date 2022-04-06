Ferrero announces recall of Kinder Eggs in Germany, UK

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With Easter less than two weeks away, the Italian manufacturers of Germany’s beloved Kinder Surprise Eggs announced a recall on some batches of the product along with various other children’s chocolate products.

The precautionary recall is due to the possibility of a link with a salmonella outbreak originating in the UK that has left mostly young children ill. The number of cases of salmonella in the UK has risen to 63 with the median age of those getting sick under the age of five.

France has also announced a recall on similar products.

According to Ferrero, all items being recalled were manufactured in the same facility in the Belgian town of Arlon. Chocolates from the factory were sent on for sale in Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden and the UK.

Salmonella is a common food-born illness that can result in diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Britain’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) advised customers not to eat the affected products, which carry ‘Best Before’ dates between July 11 and Oct. 7.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall,” Tina Potter, the FSA’s Head of Incidents.

In Germany, batches of three-pack Kinder Surprise Eggs with a best-before date between April and June of 2022 are being recalled.

Additional products subject to the recall include Kinder Choco-Bons and Kinder Choco-Bons White with a best-before date between May and September 2022.

Additionally, the Kinder Surprise Maxi (100 grams), Kinder Mini Eggs (100 grams) and Children’s Mix packs containing any of the items above with a best-before date between August and September 2022 are also subject to the recall.

Read more via DW/FSA