Ferrero Rocher launches chocolate bar

After entering the world of ice lollies, Italian chocolate giant Ferrero Rocher this week launched a new chocolate bar aiming for a chunk of the world’s 578 million euro market.





The segment is constantly growing and in large-scale retail alone is worth some 439 million euros with 45% of the market taken by only two players, the candy maker said.





The launch of the new bar will involve, as well as Italy, also Germany, the UK, Russia, Austria, France, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg this year, and next year Spain, Portugal and the USA.

