Ferrero to enter ice-cream market

Ferrero, the Italian confectionery giant known the world over for Nutella and Ferrero Rocher, is making its debut in Italy’s ice-cream market this summer.

Following on from the runaway success of its Nutella Biscuits, which sold 47 million packets in its first year, Ferrero is now entering the ice-cream market which is worth around €2 billion a year in Italy alone.

Wanted in Milan and Corriere Della Sera , cite ANSA and report that the company is launching Ferrero Rocher, Ferrero Rocher Dark and Raffaello ice cream sticks and Estathé Ice lollies.

The Ferrero Rocher Gelato will come in two versions: with milk chocolate coating (Classic) or extra dark chocolate (Dark), chopped toasted hazelnuts and inside creamy hazelnut gelato mixed with hazelnut and cocoa.

The launch of the new products derives “from the synergy with Ice Cream Factory Comaker (ICFC), a global leading Spanish company specialised in the development and production of ice cream products, of which the Ferrero Group acquired control in 2019,” according to a statement from Ferrero.

The Ferrero ice-cream will reportedly go on sale this summer in four other European countries in addition to Italy – Austria, France, Germany and Spain – with the exception of the Estathé Ice popsicle will be on sale only in Italy.

The Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello ice creams are expected to be launched in Italy in May and will only be available in supermarkets.

