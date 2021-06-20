Fewer than 50 spectators contracted Covid during the shows

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Of the nearly 30,000 visitors who attended the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, only 48 appear to have been infected with coronavirus. That’s according to Fieldlab Events, the body that has been overseeing test events for the Dutch government.

As NU.nl reports, the 48 new cases represent an average of 1.6 per thousand — or over five per show. That’s a lower infection rate compared to the national average at the time. During Eurovision, there were an average of 4.9 people infected per every thousand in The Netherlands.

