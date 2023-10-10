FIA boss Ben Sulayem wants more F1 teams and fewer races

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Formula One needs more teams and fewer races and should welcome Michael Andretti’s entry bid as good for business and the spirit of the sport, according to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Emirati told Reuters at the Qatar Grand Prix he was optimistic the American’s planned 11th team with General Motors’ Cadillac brand would make it to the starting grid despite opposition from existing competitors.The governing FIA announced last week it had approved Andretti’s application and sent it on to Liberty Media-owned Formula One Management (FOM) for commercial discussions.Those detailed talks could take some time.”Saying no to a team which has been approved by the FIA, it’s very hard to say no,” Ben Sulayem said in his office at the Lusail circuit.”You can call me optimistic, I’m always optimistic. I think yes,” he added when asked whether he thought Andretti would prevail.Ben Sulayem said Liberty Media’s share price had gone up when the FIA’s approval of Andretti was announced.

via Reuters

