FIGC President takes tough stance against a breakaway European Super League

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), has spoken out against a breakaway European Super League and said he hopes to see a “good percentage” of fans at the delayed Euro 2021 fixtures to be played in Rome this summer.

Gravina is up for re-election on Monday against the current president of the amateur leagues, Cosimo Sibilia, having held the top job at the FIGC since October 2018.

In an interview with sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport published on Tuesday, the 67-year-old outlined his opposition to a potential Super League.

“I’m absolutely against it,” he said.

“The roots and territoriality of our world must be safeguarded.”

Speculation has intensified in recent years about Europe’s top clubs breaking away from their national leagues to form a new competition. World governing body FIFA issued a joint statement in January with the six continental confederations including Europe’s UEFA saying any players taking part in a Super League would be banned from FIFA competitions like the World Cup.

via Reuters

