Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fiorentina have officially announced Gennaro Gattuso as their new head coach for the next two seasons.

The Calabrian coach was sacked by Napoli following the failure to qualify to the Champions League last Sunday.

President Rocco Commisso announced the news on social media: “Gennaro Gattuso will be the new head coach of Fiorentina.”

The former Milan coach spent one and a half years at Napoli, leading the Partenopei to fifth in Serie A this term.