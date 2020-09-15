Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, Lebanon

Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fire erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut’s commercial district on Tuesday before being put out, a civil defence official and Reuters witness said.

The fire erupted in a futuristic seafront building that was close to completion after years of construction. Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier showed images of smoke billowing from the building.

A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down.

Last week, a big fire broke out at Beirut port, the scene of the catastrophic Aug. 4 port explosion. 
