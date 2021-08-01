Fires engulf residential area near Pescara’s coast in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A large-scale fire broke out in the early afternoon in Pescara, in the south of the city, between the Vallelunga ditch, via Scarfoglio and via Terra Vergine. The flames, fueled by the strong wind, are spreading rapidly and threaten the many houses in the area. The Fire Brigade is in action, even with the helicopter.

According to initial information, the rescuers are struggling to manage the many fronts of the fire: in the Pescara area there are numerous fires and personnel and vehicles are all busy.

Present the police who are doing away with those present.

ANSA